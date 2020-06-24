2118 W Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming single story, 3 Beds 1.5 Baths Detached home in the Heart of Fullerton is Available for Lease. Home features a formal living room that opens into the dining area which overlooks an oversized lush green backyard. Kitchen is in the center of home that allows a great entertaining area between the living room and family room. The family room features hardwood floors, beautiful brick fireplace, and open beamed ceiling. The kitchen has Corian countertops & generous cabinets space for storage. The home features spacious bedrooms, inside laundry room, Central HVAC, dual pane windows, tankless water heater, & 2 car garage! The home is Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, malls, freeways ... A MUST SEE!