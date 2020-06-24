All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
2118 W Hill Avenue
Last updated March 31 2019 at 8:43 AM

2118 W Hill Avenue

2118 West Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2118 West Hill Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming single story, 3 Beds 1.5 Baths Detached home in the Heart of Fullerton is Available for Lease. Home features a formal living room that opens into the dining area which overlooks an oversized lush green backyard. Kitchen is in the center of home that allows a great entertaining area between the living room and family room. The family room features hardwood floors, beautiful brick fireplace, and open beamed ceiling. The kitchen has Corian countertops & generous cabinets space for storage. The home features spacious bedrooms, inside laundry room, Central HVAC, dual pane windows, tankless water heater, & 2 car garage! The home is Conveniently located near restaurants, shops, malls, freeways ... A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 W Hill Avenue have any available units?
2118 W Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 W Hill Avenue have?
Some of 2118 W Hill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 W Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2118 W Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 W Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2118 W Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2118 W Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2118 W Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 2118 W Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 W Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 W Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 2118 W Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2118 W Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2118 W Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 W Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 W Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
