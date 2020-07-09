All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

2111 Arnold Way

2111 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Arnold Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Luxurious living in prestigious Amerige Heights community in Fullerton. This pristine condo with spacious and bright open floor plan allows easy living and entertaining. It boasts 2 beds with loft and 2.5 baths, recessed lights, beautiful hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room, upgraded black granite counter tops, huge island and white cabinetry in gourmet kitchen adjacent family room, travertine flooring in bathrooms, lush carpeting in bedrooms. Master suite has spacious walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with separate shower stall, bath tub and dual sink. Secondary bedroom also has its own bathroom and loft area adds additional space for office or play area. Direct access two car garage has huge extra storage area for convenience. Community amenities include high speed internet, swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and parks. This home is conveniently located for short walking distance to award winning schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Arnold Way have any available units?
2111 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Arnold Way have?
Some of 2111 Arnold Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Arnold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Arnold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2111 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Arnold Way offers parking.
Does 2111 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Arnold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Arnold Way have a pool?
Yes, 2111 Arnold Way has a pool.
Does 2111 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 2111 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Arnold Way does not have units with dishwashers.

