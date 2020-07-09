2111 Arnold Way

Amenities

Luxurious living in prestigious Amerige Heights community in Fullerton. This pristine condo with spacious and bright open floor plan allows easy living and entertaining. It boasts 2 beds with loft and 2.5 baths, recessed lights, beautiful hardwood flooring and fireplace in living room, upgraded black granite counter tops, huge island and white cabinetry in gourmet kitchen adjacent family room, travertine flooring in bathrooms, lush carpeting in bedrooms. Master suite has spacious walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with separate shower stall, bath tub and dual sink. Secondary bedroom also has its own bathroom and loft area adds additional space for office or play area. Direct access two car garage has huge extra storage area for convenience. Community amenities include high speed internet, swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse and parks. This home is conveniently located for short walking distance to award winning schools, shopping and restaurants.