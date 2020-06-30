All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2107 Owens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2107 Owens Drive
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:37 AM

2107 Owens Drive

2107 Owens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2107 Owens Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths Town home at a prime location in Amerige Heights in the city of Fullerton, Approx. 1,679 Sq,Ft, Former Model Home, Park View, Spacious, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan, Separated Living Room and Family Room, Cathedral Vaulted-High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Center Island w/ Granite Counter tops, Fire Place in Living Room, Laundry on Upper Level, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Cozy Front Patio, Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Area, Close to Schools (Elemantry/ K-8th Grade: Robert Fisler, High School: Sunny Hills), Community Parks w/ Walking Trails, Swimming Pool, Play Grounds, Shopping Center, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Owens Drive have any available units?
2107 Owens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Owens Drive have?
Some of 2107 Owens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Owens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Owens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Owens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Owens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2107 Owens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Owens Drive offers parking.
Does 2107 Owens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Owens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Owens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2107 Owens Drive has a pool.
Does 2107 Owens Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 Owens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Owens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Owens Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College