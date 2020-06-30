2107 Owens Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths Town home at a prime location in Amerige Heights in the city of Fullerton, Approx. 1,679 Sq,Ft, Former Model Home, Park View, Spacious, Bright, and Airy Floor Plan, Separated Living Room and Family Room, Cathedral Vaulted-High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Center Island w/ Granite Counter tops, Fire Place in Living Room, Laundry on Upper Level, Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Cozy Front Patio, Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Area, Close to Schools (Elemantry/ K-8th Grade: Robert Fisler, High School: Sunny Hills), Community Parks w/ Walking Trails, Swimming Pool, Play Grounds, Shopping Center, and much more!