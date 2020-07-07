2093 Palmetto Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Gated community Pine Hurst Coyote Hills in Fullerton - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 home in the gated community of Pine Hurst Coyote Hills in Fullerton. Located on a prime corner lot, has a large enclosed back yard with trellis which is perfect for entertaining. Soaring vaulted ceilings downstairs, and formal living room with fireplace. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs for easy maintenance. Open kitchen floor plan with island and tiled counter tops. Wet bar and fireplace in family/dining room. Freshly painted throughout, lots of windows with cool views. Bonus room outside of the master bedroom can be used for media room or office or to extend your master suite! Master bathroom has large oval tub and shower and dual sinks. Attached enclosed 2 car garage. Close to 57 freeway and Brea Mall.



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4362523)