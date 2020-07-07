All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2093 Palmetto Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2093 Palmetto Terrace
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

2093 Palmetto Terrace

2093 Palmetto Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2093 Palmetto Terrace, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Gated community Pine Hurst Coyote Hills in Fullerton - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 home in the gated community of Pine Hurst Coyote Hills in Fullerton. Located on a prime corner lot, has a large enclosed back yard with trellis which is perfect for entertaining. Soaring vaulted ceilings downstairs, and formal living room with fireplace. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout downstairs for easy maintenance. Open kitchen floor plan with island and tiled counter tops. Wet bar and fireplace in family/dining room. Freshly painted throughout, lots of windows with cool views. Bonus room outside of the master bedroom can be used for media room or office or to extend your master suite! Master bathroom has large oval tub and shower and dual sinks. Attached enclosed 2 car garage. Close to 57 freeway and Brea Mall.

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4362523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have any available units?
2093 Palmetto Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have?
Some of 2093 Palmetto Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 Palmetto Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2093 Palmetto Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 Palmetto Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2093 Palmetto Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2093 Palmetto Terrace offers parking.
Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 Palmetto Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2093 Palmetto Terrace has a pool.
Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2093 Palmetto Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 Palmetto Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2093 Palmetto Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College