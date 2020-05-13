All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

2028 Pray Street

2028 Pray Street · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Pray Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO AMERIGE HEIGHTS! Very quiet and secure location! This home presently has 4bedrooms (1 main floor, 3 second floor) with the option for a 5th bedroom which is presently a sound proof professional home theater, front porch, As you enter you will find the formal living room on the right with A full bathroom, formal dining room, Large open kitchen w/granite counter tops, built-in sub-zero refrigerator and more than enough cabinet space and family/great room both open to the full landscaped back yard, cozy court yard, Laundry room and interior garage entrance completely upgraded to exercise room, Upstairs you will the Master Suite with en suite Bath and walk-in closet w/ full organizer, on the opposite end 2 secondary bedrooms and full bathroom, Brazilian cherry hard wood entire house, energy saving dual pane window and shutters entire house. All Top schools in walking distance, All walking distance to Amerige Hts Town center, Gold Gym, Barnes & Novels, Target, Albertson, Many restraints and shopping etc...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Pray Street have any available units?
2028 Pray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Pray Street have?
Some of 2028 Pray Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Pray Street currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Pray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Pray Street pet-friendly?
No, 2028 Pray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2028 Pray Street offer parking?
Yes, 2028 Pray Street offers parking.
Does 2028 Pray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Pray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Pray Street have a pool?
No, 2028 Pray Street does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Pray Street have accessible units?
No, 2028 Pray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Pray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Pray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
