2028 Pray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage media room

WELCOME HOME TO AMERIGE HEIGHTS! Very quiet and secure location! This home presently has 4bedrooms (1 main floor, 3 second floor) with the option for a 5th bedroom which is presently a sound proof professional home theater, front porch, As you enter you will find the formal living room on the right with A full bathroom, formal dining room, Large open kitchen w/granite counter tops, built-in sub-zero refrigerator and more than enough cabinet space and family/great room both open to the full landscaped back yard, cozy court yard, Laundry room and interior garage entrance completely upgraded to exercise room, Upstairs you will the Master Suite with en suite Bath and walk-in closet w/ full organizer, on the opposite end 2 secondary bedrooms and full bathroom, Brazilian cherry hard wood entire house, energy saving dual pane window and shutters entire house. All Top schools in walking distance, All walking distance to Amerige Hts Town center, Gold Gym, Barnes & Novels, Target, Albertson, Many restraints and shopping etc...