2025 Vista Del Rosa

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with extra large bonus room! First level has an open floor plan which includes the dining room, kitchen and living room. There is a large deck with views off the living room and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Also on this level is the bathroom and walk in laundry room. Walk down a few stairs to the large bonus room/ office/third bedroom option. The next level has a guest bedroom with a hallway full bathroom and master bedroom, en suite and walk in closet. From the master bedroom you can walk out to your spacious private deck. Home has so much to offer along with hoa pool and spa, Parking in the 2 car garage only.