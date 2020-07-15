All apartments in Fullerton
Location

2025 Vista Del Rosa, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with extra large bonus room! First level has an open floor plan which includes the dining room, kitchen and living room. There is a large deck with views off the living room and kitchen perfect for entertaining. Also on this level is the bathroom and walk in laundry room. Walk down a few stairs to the large bonus room/ office/third bedroom option. The next level has a guest bedroom with a hallway full bathroom and master bedroom, en suite and walk in closet. From the master bedroom you can walk out to your spacious private deck. Home has so much to offer along with hoa pool and spa, Parking in the 2 car garage only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have any available units?
2025 Vista Del Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have?
Some of 2025 Vista Del Rosa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Vista Del Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Vista Del Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Vista Del Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Vista Del Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Vista Del Rosa offers parking.
Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Vista Del Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Vista Del Rosa has a pool.
Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have accessible units?
No, 2025 Vista Del Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Vista Del Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Vista Del Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.
