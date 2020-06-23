All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 200 W Malvern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
200 W Malvern Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

200 W Malvern Ave

200 Malvern Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Malvern Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
200 W Malvern Ave Available 08/17/19 3 Bdrm/1.5 Bath Home in Historic Downtown Fullerton - Charming mid-century home on magnolia tree-lined street in historic Downtown Fullerton.
Living room with fireplace.
Spacious upgraded kitchen w/modern stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and granite countertops.
Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Updated full bathroom with double vanity, soak tub, glass enclosed shower, and tile flooring.
Half bath off main hall
Large master bedroom.
Central air/heat, ceiling fans.
Back yard w/grass, patio area, and garden area.
Detached garage w/built-in storage and laundry hookups.

Walking distance to Downtown shops and restaurants, summer farmer's market, and Fullerton transit center.

We comply with service animal regulations, Owner will consider pet with additional deposit.

(RLNE5076039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W Malvern Ave have any available units?
200 W Malvern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W Malvern Ave have?
Some of 200 W Malvern Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W Malvern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Malvern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Malvern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 W Malvern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 200 W Malvern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 200 W Malvern Ave offers parking.
Does 200 W Malvern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W Malvern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Malvern Ave have a pool?
No, 200 W Malvern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 200 W Malvern Ave have accessible units?
No, 200 W Malvern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Malvern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W Malvern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College