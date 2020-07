Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tri-level townhouse close to park, shopping, Fullerton College, and Cal State Fullerton. This townhouse comes with a two car attached garage with direct access and laundry hookups inside. The kitchen has been updated with all new cabinets, the spacious main level has a large living with a fireplace and a dining room with access to private patio. The master suite is located on the middle level with a walk in closet and bathroom.