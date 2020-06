Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning

Excellent single story in Coco Palms. This home has been upgraded with hardwood floor, new windows and brand new air conditioning. The bathrooms are completely remodeled. It is located in a quiet section of the complex. There is currently one carport assigned (79); however, a second may be obtained. The property is clean and ready for move in. For more information or private showing, call Jo Stepanenko (714) 524-7837