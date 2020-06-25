1828 E Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

Inclusive Community Living at Coco Palms... Stop in this weekend and take a look at this charming single story condo in a great neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 932 sq ft condo has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and is located in the Coco Palms complex. The beautiful community center offers a pool and many other amenities to enjoy year round. It has been immaculately maintained inside and out with elegantly remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms with modern colors and touches including a barn style door. Laminate flooring and double pane windows throughout and ceiling fans in both large sized bedrooms round out the upgrades. It has a brand new AC unit and located close to award winning TROY High School and walking distance from Ladera Vista Middle School. Downtown Fullerton and the train station are nearby for easy commuting and shopping. This home has everything you could want and is ready to move in today!