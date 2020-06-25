All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

1828 E Commonwealth Avenue

1828 East Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1828 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Inclusive Community Living at Coco Palms... Stop in this weekend and take a look at this charming single story condo in a great neighborhood. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 932 sq ft condo has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and is located in the Coco Palms complex. The beautiful community center offers a pool and many other amenities to enjoy year round. It has been immaculately maintained inside and out with elegantly remodeled bathrooms and bedrooms with modern colors and touches including a barn style door. Laminate flooring and double pane windows throughout and ceiling fans in both large sized bedrooms round out the upgrades. It has a brand new AC unit and located close to award winning TROY High School and walking distance from Ladera Vista Middle School. Downtown Fullerton and the train station are nearby for easy commuting and shopping. This home has everything you could want and is ready to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1828 E Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1828 E Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue has a pool.
Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 E Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
