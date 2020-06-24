All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1823 Vista Del Oro

1823 Vista Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Vista Del Oro, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Newly Remodeled Townhouse located in the community of Casa Del Vista in Fullerton Troy High school boundaries.
This lovely home features Large 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar, Dining Area with
Vaulted Ceiling, Family Kitchen with Brand New Appliances, Separate Inside Laundry Room, New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New
Recessed Lighting throughout, New Counter Tops in Bathrooms, New Window Blinds, 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Acess
and New Garage Door Opener, 2 Private Balconies and more... The Association Dues (will be paid by landlord) includes Water, Basic Cable, Trash, Fire
Insurance, Common Area Maintenace and Landscaping. Close to Shopping, Freeways and Cal State University Fullerton. ''" MOVE
IN READY "" Please TEXT or EMAIL Henry Jung for a showing appointment (714-260-8877 henryjung@socalbest.com)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Vista Del Oro have any available units?
1823 Vista Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Vista Del Oro have?
Some of 1823 Vista Del Oro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Vista Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Vista Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Vista Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Vista Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1823 Vista Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Vista Del Oro offers parking.
Does 1823 Vista Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Vista Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Vista Del Oro have a pool?
No, 1823 Vista Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Vista Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 1823 Vista Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Vista Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Vista Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
