Fullerton, CA
1781 N Mountain View Place
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:54 PM

1781 N Mountain View Place

1781 North Mountain View Place · No Longer Available
Location

1781 North Mountain View Place, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful two story home located on a beautiful street and quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Wide and open living room with vaulted ceiling, family room with wet bar, formal dining room and separate breakfast room. Main floor bedroom with full guest bathroom, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upstairs, large master bathroom with double sinks, fireplace in both living room and family room, double pane windows. The house has been well maintained and super cleaned by the current owner for 20 years. Three attached car garage, beautiful front yard and easy care backyard. Easy excess to Fwy 57, Near Cal State Fullerton and Brea Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have any available units?
1781 N Mountain View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1781 N Mountain View Place currently offering any rent specials?
1781 N Mountain View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 N Mountain View Place pet-friendly?
No, 1781 N Mountain View Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place offer parking?
Yes, 1781 N Mountain View Place offers parking.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 N Mountain View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have a pool?
No, 1781 N Mountain View Place does not have a pool.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have accessible units?
No, 1781 N Mountain View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1781 N Mountain View Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 N Mountain View Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 N Mountain View Place does not have units with air conditioning.
