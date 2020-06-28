1781 N Mountain View Place

Amenities

This Beautiful two story home located on a beautiful street and quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Wide and open living room with vaulted ceiling, family room with wet bar, formal dining room and separate breakfast room. Main floor bedroom with full guest bathroom, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms upstairs, large master bathroom with double sinks, fireplace in both living room and family room, double pane windows. The house has been well maintained and super cleaned by the current owner for 20 years. Three attached car garage, beautiful front yard and easy care backyard. Easy excess to Fwy 57, Near Cal State Fullerton and Brea Mall