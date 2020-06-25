All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

1745 Avenida Selva

1745 Avenida Selva
Location

1745 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Location Location location! This beautiful tri-level townhome is located at the highly desirable Amberwood Community in the city of Fullerton. This totally remodeled unit offers soaring vaulted ceilings in living room with bright open floor plan, laminated wood flooring through-out, remodeled kitchen with maple shaker style cabinets and quartz countertop, ceiling fan with recessed lighting, updated stainless appliances, all bedrooms with access to balcony and spacious patio from entrance is perfect for BBQ and entertainment. Association amenities include pools, spas, tennis court, clubhouse, and all common areas plus paid water and trash. Direct access two car garage with laundry and storage. Excellent Fullerton Sunny Hills School District (Sunset elementary, Parks middle and Sunny Hills high school). Close to shopping and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Avenida Selva have any available units?
1745 Avenida Selva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Avenida Selva have?
Some of 1745 Avenida Selva's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Avenida Selva currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Avenida Selva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Avenida Selva pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Avenida Selva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1745 Avenida Selva offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Avenida Selva offers parking.
Does 1745 Avenida Selva have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Avenida Selva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Avenida Selva have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Avenida Selva has a pool.
Does 1745 Avenida Selva have accessible units?
No, 1745 Avenida Selva does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Avenida Selva have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Avenida Selva does not have units with dishwashers.
