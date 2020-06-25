1745 Avenida Selva

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Location Location location! This beautiful tri-level townhome is located at the highly desirable Amberwood Community in the city of Fullerton. This totally remodeled unit offers soaring vaulted ceilings in living room with bright open floor plan, laminated wood flooring through-out, remodeled kitchen with maple shaker style cabinets and quartz countertop, ceiling fan with recessed lighting, updated stainless appliances, all bedrooms with access to balcony and spacious patio from entrance is perfect for BBQ and entertainment. Association amenities include pools, spas, tennis court, clubhouse, and all common areas plus paid water and trash. Direct access two car garage with laundry and storage. Excellent Fullerton Sunny Hills School District (Sunset elementary, Parks middle and Sunny Hills high school). Close to shopping and school.