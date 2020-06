Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This is one story condo end unit very bright with two bedroom and two full baths with front patio. this house has been remodeled couple years ago, the whole house laminate flooring, recessed lighting, scrapped pop corn ceiling, ceiling fan, newer cabinetry in kitchen & bathroom, and granite counter top in kitchen & bathroom. dual pan vinyl windows throughout house. newer paint throughout house, two parking space. association provided swimming pool. move in condition.