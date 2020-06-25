All apartments in Fullerton
173 Soco Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

173 Soco Drive

173 Soco Dr · No Longer Available
Location

173 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the Largest Floor Plan with Highly upgraded 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms LOFT is Move-In ready. This Loft features fabulous upgrades with gorgeous Cabinets, Custom Hardwood Surface & Custom Countertops, All Stainless Steel Appliances, CUSTOM WINDOW PLANTATION SHUTTERS, very Spacious Bedrooms and Bathrooms with its own balconies. There is a One Bedroom and One Full Bathroom on the 1st Floor as well. The Soco Walk Community is just a walking distance to Metro Link and Downtown Fullerton entertainment hot spots. It’s an upscale N.Y style loft with professional interior design. DON’T MISS THIS HARD TO COME BY OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A FULLERTON DOWNTOWN LOFT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Soco Drive have any available units?
173 Soco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Soco Drive have?
Some of 173 Soco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Soco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Soco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Soco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 173 Soco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 173 Soco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 173 Soco Drive offers parking.
Does 173 Soco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Soco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Soco Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Soco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Soco Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Soco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Soco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Soco Drive has units with dishwashers.
