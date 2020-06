Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

The "Enchanting Community" of HIDDEN LAKES. One level with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms - END UNIT WITH PATIO - Overlooking a bubbling stream and direct access into the pool/spa area. This complex boost of relaxing waterscapes, tranquil ponds and waterfalls, mature trees and tennis courts. Convenient location to Saint Jude Hospital, Restaurants, Shops, Train Station and good freeway access.