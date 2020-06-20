1658 Island Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two story family home with fantastic golf course view in exclusive " ISLAN " community. The home is open floor plan with high ceiling, largest model plan #4 which has a one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Modern style remodeled kitchen with granite tops and convenient cabinets.

Neutral and first class engineered wood floor down stairs and berber carpet upstairs. Replaced windows with wood stutters and blinds.

Spacious upper level master suites with double door entry and sitting area with fantastic view of Los Coyotes golf course.

Convenient inside laundry room. Direct access three car garage with full size drive way. Walk to Los Coyotes golf course and Emery Park.

Award winning Sunset lane elementary, Parks JR , Sunny Hills high school district.