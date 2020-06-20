All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1658 Island Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1658 Island Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

1658 Island Drive

1658 Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1658 Island Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story family home with fantastic golf course view in exclusive " ISLAN " community. The home is open floor plan with high ceiling, largest model plan #4 which has a one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Modern style remodeled kitchen with granite tops and convenient cabinets.
Neutral and first class engineered wood floor down stairs and berber carpet upstairs. Replaced windows with wood stutters and blinds.
Spacious upper level master suites with double door entry and sitting area with fantastic view of Los Coyotes golf course.
Convenient inside laundry room. Direct access three car garage with full size drive way. Walk to Los Coyotes golf course and Emery Park.
Award winning Sunset lane elementary, Parks JR , Sunny Hills high school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Island Drive have any available units?
1658 Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 Island Drive have?
Some of 1658 Island Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1658 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1658 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1658 Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 1658 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Island Drive have a pool?
No, 1658 Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1658 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 1658 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College