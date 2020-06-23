1624 Picadilly Way

Amenities

Fully Remodeled Apartment. This two bedroom, one bath apartment has an open plan with plenty of natural light. It was just modernly remodeled with Engineered wood floors, quartz counter tops, new cabinets, new double pane windows, new doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom was completely done too with granite counter, new tub and tile flooring. All done with a modern decor. This unit includes and open garage, laundry facilities and plenty of guest parking. centrally located with easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways. If you require further information send a text with tenant information including email and an application will be sent to you.