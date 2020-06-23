All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1624 Picadilly Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1624 Picadilly Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

1624 Picadilly Way

1624 Picadilly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1624 Picadilly Way, Fullerton, CA 92833
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Fully Remodeled Apartment. This two bedroom, one bath apartment has an open plan with plenty of natural light. It was just modernly remodeled with Engineered wood floors, quartz counter tops, new cabinets, new double pane windows, new doors and ceiling fans. The bathroom was completely done too with granite counter, new tub and tile flooring. All done with a modern decor. This unit includes and open garage, laundry facilities and plenty of guest parking. centrally located with easy access to the 91 and 5 freeways. If you require further information send a text with tenant information including email and an application will be sent to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Picadilly Way have any available units?
1624 Picadilly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Picadilly Way have?
Some of 1624 Picadilly Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Picadilly Way currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Picadilly Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Picadilly Way pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Picadilly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1624 Picadilly Way offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Picadilly Way does offer parking.
Does 1624 Picadilly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Picadilly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Picadilly Way have a pool?
No, 1624 Picadilly Way does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Picadilly Way have accessible units?
No, 1624 Picadilly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Picadilly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Picadilly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College