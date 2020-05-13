All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1621 S Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1621 S Highland Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1621 S Highland Ave

1621 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1621 South Highland Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Highland Pinetree Apartments - Property Id: 194623

-------------
Property:
------------

A private 1 bedroom 1 bath available to rent in my 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment: I occupy the other.

*recently refurbished space featuring granite countertops, new carpet in bedrooms, and large 100 sq ft closets

*part of a friendly, well managed community within walking distance from Target, Starbucks, Sprouts farmers market & Orange Line Metrolink.

* Covered parking inside the community for a monthly fee and free street parking on Highland Avenue

* Spectrum Cable TV & Wi-fi included in monthly rent price; costs for such utilities split evenly between two tenants.

------------------
Roommate:
------------------
A 29 year old gay , single male who prefers those

*who DO NOT SMOKE , DO NOT OWN PETS

* who DO HAVE sunny social dispositions

* who DO NOT espouse HOMOPHOBIA, RACISM, SEXISM, or discrimination of any form.

*who DO enjoy sharing hobbies such as biking, hiking, dancing, hosting dinners and gatherings, and going to the gym
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194623
Property Id 194623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 S Highland Ave have any available units?
1621 S Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 S Highland Ave have?
Some of 1621 S Highland Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 S Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1621 S Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 S Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1621 S Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1621 S Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1621 S Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 1621 S Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 S Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 S Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 1621 S Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1621 S Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1621 S Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 S Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 S Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College