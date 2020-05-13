1621 S Highland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Highland Pinetree Apartments - Property Id: 194623



Property:

A private 1 bedroom 1 bath available to rent in my 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment: I occupy the other.



*recently refurbished space featuring granite countertops, new carpet in bedrooms, and large 100 sq ft closets



*part of a friendly, well managed community within walking distance from Target, Starbucks, Sprouts farmers market & Orange Line Metrolink.



* Covered parking inside the community for a monthly fee and free street parking on Highland Avenue



* Spectrum Cable TV & Wi-fi included in monthly rent price; costs for such utilities split evenly between two tenants.



Roommate:

A 29 year old gay , single male who prefers those



*who DO NOT SMOKE , DO NOT OWN PETS



* who DO HAVE sunny social dispositions



* who DO NOT espouse HOMOPHOBIA, RACISM, SEXISM, or discrimination of any form.



*who DO enjoy sharing hobbies such as biking, hiking, dancing, hosting dinners and gatherings, and going to the gym

