1606 West Gage Avenue

**Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036**



Single story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fullerton! Freshly painted, new carpet, and brand new windows throughout. Cozy living room and dining area with fireplace and access to backyard. Spacious well maintained backyard with fireplace, patio, and lawn. Inside offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage with separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer hookups.



Please Submit on pets.



Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$500/pet deposit per pet

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

