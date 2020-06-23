All apartments in Fullerton
1606 West Gage Avenue

Location

1606 West Gage Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036**

Single story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Fullerton! Freshly painted, new carpet, and brand new windows throughout. Cozy living room and dining area with fireplace and access to backyard. Spacious well maintained backyard with fireplace, patio, and lawn. Inside offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage with separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer hookups.

Please Submit on pets.

Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit per pet
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

