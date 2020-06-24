1604 W Oak Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to a beautifully 100% remodeled, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath family home. The new kitchen features upgraded cabinets with soft closures, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, Kohler sink and faucet, recessed LED lighting and beautiful custom granite counter tops with a 7 foot peninsula bar area. The rest of the home features a new roof, spacious enclosed sunroom with a laundry area, new doors with custom closet doors, new laminate wood, and tile flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom is the perfect owner retreat with the master bath featuring a new full size shower with upgraded glass doors, subway tile and a beautiful mosaic inlay, with upgraded antique bronze fixtures and a new vanity. The hall bath features a new Kohler deep soaker tub , subway tile and a beautiful mosaic inlay, with upgraded satin nickel fixtures and a new vanity. New dual-pane windows, paint and trim, upgraded lighting, upgraded fixtures and much more. Beautiful ceiling fans in each room and a modern HVAC system will keep you cool on those hot summer days. New landscaping gives a nice curb appeal as well. Located in the heart of Fullerton and in the Sunny Hills high school boundary.