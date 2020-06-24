All apartments in Fullerton
Location

1604 West Oak Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to a beautifully 100% remodeled, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath family home. The new kitchen features upgraded cabinets with soft closures, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, Kohler sink and faucet, recessed LED lighting and beautiful custom granite counter tops with a 7 foot peninsula bar area. The rest of the home features a new roof, spacious enclosed sunroom with a laundry area, new doors with custom closet doors, new laminate wood, and tile flooring throughout the home. The master bedroom is the perfect owner retreat with the master bath featuring a new full size shower with upgraded glass doors, subway tile and a beautiful mosaic inlay, with upgraded antique bronze fixtures and a new vanity. The hall bath features a new Kohler deep soaker tub , subway tile and a beautiful mosaic inlay, with upgraded satin nickel fixtures and a new vanity. New dual-pane windows, paint and trim, upgraded lighting, upgraded fixtures and much more. Beautiful ceiling fans in each room and a modern HVAC system will keep you cool on those hot summer days. New landscaping gives a nice curb appeal as well. Located in the heart of Fullerton and in the Sunny Hills high school boundary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 W Oak Avenue have any available units?
1604 W Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 W Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1604 W Oak Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 W Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1604 W Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 W Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1604 W Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1604 W Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1604 W Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1604 W Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 W Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 W Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1604 W Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1604 W Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1604 W Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 W Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 W Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.
