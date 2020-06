Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Desirable SOCO walk community in Downtown Fullerton. Living area is complete with living room, dining area, kitchen, and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Inside laundry is conveniently located in living area hallway. The downstairs consist of large open space and handicap approved bathroom with direct access to the attached side by side 2 car attached garage. Just short stroll to the Downtown Fullerton and Metro station.