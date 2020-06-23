All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1538 Windsor Lane

1538 Windsor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Windsor Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful Unit in the Water Gardens in Fullerton! Attached two car garage with extra room for storage and washer and dryer hookups on ground floor. Main living level has a great floor plan. Large Brick Patio with room for a BBQ and table for those nice summer evenings. The Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room make it spacious with access to patio through the sliding glass door. Up the small staircase are the bedrooms and bathrooms. Vaulted Ceilings in both the Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Secondary Bedroom give the feeling of additional space. Two hall closets and two sets of Linen Closets for all your storage needs. Placentia/Fullerton area with easy access to freeway. Close to Cal State Fullerton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Windsor Lane have any available units?
1538 Windsor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Windsor Lane have?
Some of 1538 Windsor Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Windsor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Windsor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Windsor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Windsor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1538 Windsor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Windsor Lane does offer parking.
Does 1538 Windsor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Windsor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Windsor Lane have a pool?
No, 1538 Windsor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Windsor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1538 Windsor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Windsor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 Windsor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
