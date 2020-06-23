1538 Windsor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Wonderful Unit in the Water Gardens in Fullerton! Attached two car garage with extra room for storage and washer and dryer hookups on ground floor. Main living level has a great floor plan. Large Brick Patio with room for a BBQ and table for those nice summer evenings. The Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room make it spacious with access to patio through the sliding glass door. Up the small staircase are the bedrooms and bathrooms. Vaulted Ceilings in both the Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Secondary Bedroom give the feeling of additional space. Two hall closets and two sets of Linen Closets for all your storage needs. Placentia/Fullerton area with easy access to freeway. Close to Cal State Fullerton.