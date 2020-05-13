All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22

1521 S Pomona Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1521 S Pomona Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space. The remodeled unit has new wooden flooring throughout, large windows with great natural lighting, and an outdoor patio- a perfect place for entertaining! The updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, brand new stainless steal appliances, and leads into the dining room, which is lined with a large wall cabinet. The living area includes a white brick fireplace, multiple closets for storage, and a closed off area perfect for a home office. The bedroom has a large closet and beautiful carpet. The unit features an updated bathroom with a washer and dryer. Very close to freeway access and various shopping centers. Detached garage, 1 space in a shared 2 car garage included. with an option to rent out another garage space. Unfurnished. Water and trash included. Small dogs okay, upon approval.
DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4495074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have any available units?
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have?
Some of 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does offer parking.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have a pool?
Yes, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 has a pool.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have accessible units?
No, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College