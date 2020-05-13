1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space. The remodeled unit has new wooden flooring throughout, large windows with great natural lighting, and an outdoor patio- a perfect place for entertaining! The updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, brand new stainless steal appliances, and leads into the dining room, which is lined with a large wall cabinet. The living area includes a white brick fireplace, multiple closets for storage, and a closed off area perfect for a home office. The bedroom has a large closet and beautiful carpet. The unit features an updated bathroom with a washer and dryer. Very close to freeway access and various shopping centers. Detached garage, 1 space in a shared 2 car garage included. with an option to rent out another garage space. Unfurnished. Water and trash included. Small dogs okay, upon approval.

No Cats Allowed



