1479 Ponderosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

FULLY REMODELED IN 2018 THIS PROPERTY FEATURES: LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACKYARD. BRAND NEW RED WOOD NEWLY BUILD PATIO OFF OF THE MASTER BEDROOM. NEW BATHROOM WITH WALK-IN SHOWER, TILED FLOOR AND WALLS, NEW VANITY. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORS, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. THERE IS HALF A BATH OFF ONE OF THE BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFUL NEWLY BUILD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, QUARZ COUNTER TOPS AND WOODEN TOP ON ISLAND, OPENS TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOPHISTICATED CEILING FAN, LARGE WINDOW FACING NEW GREEN LAWN WITH AUTOMATED SPRINKLERS. LONG DRIVEWAY. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS. NEW A/C AND HEATER, NEW DUCTING. WALKING DISTANCE TO ROLLING HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO DOWNTOWN BREA, BREA MALL, ACCESS TO 57 FWY, DOWNTOWN FULLERTON, ENTERTAINMENT AND RESTAURANTS. DON'T MISS IT! IT'S WORTH TO SEE AND LIVE IN IT!