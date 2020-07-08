Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Sunny Hills West, this desirable neighborhood enjoys access to top ranked schools (Sunset Lane, Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High schools) along with parks and miles of hiking, biking or running trails. 1428 Mesa Verde is a clean and move in ready two-story home located on a pride of ownership cul-de-sac. Spacious living areas are compliments by private and manicured front and backyards. Arrive to a large driveway and a 3-car garage. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with recessed lighting and a beautiful custom wood staircase and banisters. Laminate flooring runs from entry into the living room and down the hall. The first downstairs bedroom could make a great home office or play room. This floor plan is particularly ideal with it's downstairs master bedroom with en-suite bath. A light and bright kitchen with all appliances included and a breakfast bar, overlooks the family room with tile flooring and a gas fireplace. The dual paned sliding door, there are also dual paned windows throughout the house, leads to the covered patio and peaceful backyard complete with a Tuff shed! Landlord pays for water, trash, sewer and gardener! Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy this great home in a wonderful neighborhood.