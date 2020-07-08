All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

1428 Mesa Verde

1428 Mesa Verde · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Mesa Verde, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Sunny Hills West, this desirable neighborhood enjoys access to top ranked schools (Sunset Lane, Parks Jr High and Sunny Hills High schools) along with parks and miles of hiking, biking or running trails. 1428 Mesa Verde is a clean and move in ready two-story home located on a pride of ownership cul-de-sac. Spacious living areas are compliments by private and manicured front and backyards. Arrive to a large driveway and a 3-car garage. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings in the living room with recessed lighting and a beautiful custom wood staircase and banisters. Laminate flooring runs from entry into the living room and down the hall. The first downstairs bedroom could make a great home office or play room. This floor plan is particularly ideal with it's downstairs master bedroom with en-suite bath. A light and bright kitchen with all appliances included and a breakfast bar, overlooks the family room with tile flooring and a gas fireplace. The dual paned sliding door, there are also dual paned windows throughout the house, leads to the covered patio and peaceful backyard complete with a Tuff shed! Landlord pays for water, trash, sewer and gardener! Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy this great home in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Mesa Verde have any available units?
1428 Mesa Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Mesa Verde have?
Some of 1428 Mesa Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Mesa Verde currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Mesa Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Mesa Verde pet-friendly?
No, 1428 Mesa Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1428 Mesa Verde offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Mesa Verde offers parking.
Does 1428 Mesa Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Mesa Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Mesa Verde have a pool?
No, 1428 Mesa Verde does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Mesa Verde have accessible units?
No, 1428 Mesa Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Mesa Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Mesa Verde has units with dishwashers.

