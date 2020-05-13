1400 W Wilshire Avenue

Cozy single story home on large lot with pool. Long driveway for parking. Family room and dining room together. Updated kitchen with Washer/Dryer and fridge included. Lots of storage. Wood floors. Big covered patio and huge hard for great parties and good times. Garage floor and walls have finished interior and AC unit. Great area of Fullerton with great schools. Shopping very near by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
