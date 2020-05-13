All apartments in Fullerton
1400 W Wilshire Avenue
1400 W Wilshire Avenue

1400 West Wilshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 West Wilshire Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cozy single story home on large lot with pool. Long driveway for parking. Family room and dining room together. Updated kitchen with Washer/Dryer and fridge included. Lots of storage. Wood floors. Big covered patio and huge hard for great parties and good times. Garage floor and walls have finished interior and AC unit. Great area of Fullerton with great schools. Shopping very near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have any available units?
1400 W Wilshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have?
Some of 1400 W Wilshire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 W Wilshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 W Wilshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 W Wilshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue has a pool.
Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 W Wilshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 W Wilshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
