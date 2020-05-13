1400 W Wilshire Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cozy single story home on large lot with pool. Long driveway for parking. Family room and dining room together. Updated kitchen with Washer/Dryer and fridge included. Lots of storage. Wood floors. Big covered patio and huge hard for great parties and good times. Garage floor and walls have finished interior and AC unit. Great area of Fullerton with great schools. Shopping very near by.