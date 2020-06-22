138 S PRINCETON Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning media room range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry garage media room

Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with a 1-car detached garage in Fullerton. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Newly installed laminated wood flooring in the living room and bedroom. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioner and wall heater. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenants' convenience. Great location! Short distance to California State University of Fullerton, Fullerton College, Fullerton Union High School, freeways 57 and 91, Costco Wholesales, and AMC theater.