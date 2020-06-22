All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

138 S PRINCETON Avenue

138 South Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 South Princeton Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
media room
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with a 1-car detached garage in Fullerton. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Newly installed laminated wood flooring in the living room and bedroom. Vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioner and wall heater. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenants' convenience. Great location! Short distance to California State University of Fullerton, Fullerton College, Fullerton Union High School, freeways 57 and 91, Costco Wholesales, and AMC theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have any available units?
138 S PRINCETON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have?
Some of 138 S PRINCETON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 S PRINCETON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 S PRINCETON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 S PRINCETON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have a pool?
No, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 S PRINCETON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 S PRINCETON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
