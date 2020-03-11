1351 WALRAVEN Circle

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in Amerige Heights. 3 Beds & 2.5 bath plus huge loft / den on upstairs. Very open, bright, airy & spacious layout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Hardwood floors in living room and family room area. Kitchen with island & seperate dining area with breakfast bar & pantry. Inside laundry room next to kitchen. Walking distance to award winning schools (Robert C. Fisler (K ~ 8),Sunny Hills High), Arborland Education Youth Activity Center,shopping centers, restaurants, & parks. High speed internet service included.