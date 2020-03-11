All apartments in Fullerton
1351 WALRAVEN Circle
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

1351 WALRAVEN Circle

1351 Walraven Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Walraven Ct, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family home in Amerige Heights. 3 Beds & 2.5 bath plus huge loft / den on upstairs. Very open, bright, airy & spacious layout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Hardwood floors in living room and family room area. Kitchen with island & seperate dining area with breakfast bar & pantry. Inside laundry room next to kitchen. Walking distance to award winning schools (Robert C. Fisler (K ~ 8),Sunny Hills High), Arborland Education Youth Activity Center,shopping centers, restaurants, & parks. High speed internet service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have any available units?
1351 WALRAVEN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have?
Some of 1351 WALRAVEN Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 WALRAVEN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1351 WALRAVEN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 WALRAVEN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle offer parking?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have a pool?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have accessible units?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 WALRAVEN Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 WALRAVEN Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
