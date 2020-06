Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Great property to lease! Cathedral-vaulted ceilings. All nearly new flooring with tile and laminate. Two master suites with all newly large remodeled showers and fixtures. Eating area in kitchen and separate dining area. Inside laundry. Refinished kitchen cabinets. A tropical paradise! Close to freeways, schools, and yet secluded.