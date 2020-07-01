All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1216 Eadington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1216 Eadington Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

1216 Eadington Avenue

1216 South Eadington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2144 Sq ft. single level family home is up for sale in Fullerton!! New roof placed in 2018, Completely remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, veneer flooring in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms as well as the living room in 2017. Living room is sectioned off with walls and a door so it can be used as a 4th bedroom. Inside and outside paint was done in 2017. Property is located within Sunny Hills high school district and walking distance to markets, bakery and restaurants. Close to Freeways 5 and 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have any available units?
1216 Eadington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1216 Eadington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Eadington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Eadington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Eadington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Eadington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College