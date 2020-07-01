1216 Eadington Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2144 Sq ft. single level family home is up for sale in Fullerton!! New roof placed in 2018, Completely remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, veneer flooring in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms as well as the living room in 2017. Living room is sectioned off with walls and a door so it can be used as a 4th bedroom. Inside and outside paint was done in 2017. Property is located within Sunny Hills high school district and walking distance to markets, bakery and restaurants. Close to Freeways 5 and 91.