Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

1161 S Paula Drive

1161 South Paula Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 South Paula Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The spacious condo is located in the Chelsea Park Estates Gated Community. This unit has two master bedroom suites with individual bathrooms. Wait till you see the the walk in closet with built storage in one of the master bedrooms. This home also boasts brand new laminate floors and a fresh coat of paint. This property is an end unit that opens up to nice green belt through the community. Unit has a detached two car garage. Home also features double pane windows and is equipped with a washer and dryer onsite. This is a must see townhome and is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 S Paula Drive have any available units?
1161 S Paula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 S Paula Drive have?
Some of 1161 S Paula Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 S Paula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 S Paula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 S Paula Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1161 S Paula Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1161 S Paula Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1161 S Paula Drive offers parking.
Does 1161 S Paula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 S Paula Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 S Paula Drive have a pool?
No, 1161 S Paula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1161 S Paula Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 S Paula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 S Paula Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 S Paula Drive has units with dishwashers.

