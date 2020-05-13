1161 S Paula Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The spacious condo is located in the Chelsea Park Estates Gated Community. This unit has two master bedroom suites with individual bathrooms. Wait till you see the the walk in closet with built storage in one of the master bedrooms. This home also boasts brand new laminate floors and a fresh coat of paint. This property is an end unit that opens up to nice green belt through the community. Unit has a detached two car garage. Home also features double pane windows and is equipped with a washer and dryer onsite. This is a must see townhome and is move in ready!