Fullerton, CA
1150 Elfstrom Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

1150 Elfstrom Drive

1150 Elfstrom Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Elfstrom Dr, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully nestled in the highly desirable community of Amerige Heights features the upscale upgrades to the property. The home is ideally located end-unit with abundance of natural light. This fantastic home boasts great open floor plan with soaring high ceilings, modern custom paint colors, laminate flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The home has the entire living space in all on one level on the top floor. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen boasts new white cabinetry, new stylish quartz counter top with breakfast counter, single stainless sink & faucet. The entertaining living room with ceiling fan, plentiful windows & entertaining dining room with a dumbwaiter (grocery elevator) from garage to the living level. The master suite features en suite bath with dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. Two other secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and share the hallway full bath & one of the bedroom currently is used as an office and has a spacious balcony overlooking the neighborhood. A separate laundry room has an emergency exit stairways to the unit. The entry level w/direct access to attached 2-car tandem garage. The community association amenities include high speed internet, sparking pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Minutes from major retail & entertainment centers, Metrolink station, golf course & close to FWY & the excellent Fullerton schools. Don't miss out on a great opportunity. Must Come See for Yourself. There is No Home Like This Ever!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have any available units?
1150 Elfstrom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have?
Some of 1150 Elfstrom Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Elfstrom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Elfstrom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Elfstrom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Elfstrom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Elfstrom Drive offers parking.
Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Elfstrom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Elfstrom Drive has a pool.
Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1150 Elfstrom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Elfstrom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Elfstrom Drive has units with dishwashers.
