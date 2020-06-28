1150 Elfstrom Drive

Amenities

Beautifully nestled in the highly desirable community of Amerige Heights features the upscale upgrades to the property. The home is ideally located end-unit with abundance of natural light. This fantastic home boasts great open floor plan with soaring high ceilings, modern custom paint colors, laminate flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The home has the entire living space in all on one level on the top floor. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen boasts new white cabinetry, new stylish quartz counter top with breakfast counter, single stainless sink & faucet. The entertaining living room with ceiling fan, plentiful windows & entertaining dining room with a dumbwaiter (grocery elevator) from garage to the living level. The master suite features en suite bath with dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. Two other secondary bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and share the hallway full bath & one of the bedroom currently is used as an office and has a spacious balcony overlooking the neighborhood. A separate laundry room has an emergency exit stairways to the unit. The entry level w/direct access to attached 2-car tandem garage. The community association amenities include high speed internet, sparking pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Minutes from major retail & entertainment centers, Metrolink station, golf course & close to FWY & the excellent Fullerton schools. Don't miss out on a great opportunity. Must Come See for Yourself. There is No Home Like This Ever!!