Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

1126 Elfstrom Drive

Location

1126 Elfstorm Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Well-maintained condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at a prime location in Amerige Heights. Enjoy a unique lifestyle in the prestigious "Studio Walk" Community. This fantastic home boasts great open floor plan with soaring high ceilings, new interior paint, laminate wood flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The home has the entire living space in all on one level on the top floor. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stylish granite counter top with breakfast counter. Spacious Bedrooms with walking closet. Bathrooms with upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops with tile floor. Dinning area is open to kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. Dumbwaiter is in the garage for the groceries like a small elevator. A separate laundry room has an emergency exit stairways to the unit. The entry level w/direct access to attached 2-car tandem garage. Close to all shopping area and walking distance to Fisler Elementary School(Kindergarten to 8th grade) and Sunny Hills High School. Community Parks with Walking Trails, BBQ picnic area, Association Pool & Spa, Tennis Courts, walk to shopping Centers and much more! The property has convenient access to the I-5 and 91 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have any available units?
1126 Elfstrom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have?
Some of 1126 Elfstrom Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Elfstrom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Elfstrom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Elfstrom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Elfstrom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Elfstrom Drive offers parking.
Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Elfstrom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1126 Elfstrom Drive has a pool.
Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have accessible units?
No, 1126 Elfstrom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Elfstrom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Elfstrom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

