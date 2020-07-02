1126 Elfstrom Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Well-maintained condominium with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located at a prime location in Amerige Heights. Enjoy a unique lifestyle in the prestigious "Studio Walk" Community. This fantastic home boasts great open floor plan with soaring high ceilings, new interior paint, laminate wood flooring & recessed lights throughout the property. The home has the entire living space in all on one level on the top floor. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stylish granite counter top with breakfast counter. Spacious Bedrooms with walking closet. Bathrooms with upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops with tile floor. Dinning area is open to kitchen, recessed lighting throughout. Dumbwaiter is in the garage for the groceries like a small elevator. A separate laundry room has an emergency exit stairways to the unit. The entry level w/direct access to attached 2-car tandem garage. Close to all shopping area and walking distance to Fisler Elementary School(Kindergarten to 8th grade) and Sunny Hills High School. Community Parks with Walking Trails, BBQ picnic area, Association Pool & Spa, Tennis Courts, walk to shopping Centers and much more! The property has convenient access to the I-5 and 91 freeway.