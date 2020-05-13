All apartments in Fullerton
1122 KLOSE Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

1122 KLOSE Lane

1122 Klose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Klose Ln, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Simply beautiful, Modern architecture rental, Single Family House in a prestigious Amerige Heights Community with Great Schools and Great Neighborhood * Built in 2014 * 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms house has Newer Paint (One year ago) * 2-car attached garage * Office room on 2nd floor * High speed Ethernet data basic service and Local community internet as part of owner pay HOA dues * Convenient neighborhood amenities include a community center, ball fields, sports parks, picnic ground, play areas, bike trains and wooded pathways * Whirlpool brand new appliances in stainless steel including gourmet-caliber cook top. Electric oven with easy-view extra-large oven window. Full-capacity built-in microwave * Quiet wash, multi-cycle built-in dishwasher. Slab granite counter tops and full back splash behind cook top * Culinary prep island with granite slab counter top. Counter top-illuminating, under cabinet fluorescent lighting, and more! Enjoy your beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

