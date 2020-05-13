1122 KLOSE Lane

Amenities
Simply beautiful, Modern architecture rental, Single Family House in a prestigious Amerige Heights Community with Great Schools and Great Neighborhood * Built in 2014 * 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Bathrooms house has Newer Paint (One year ago) * 2-car attached garage * Office room on 2nd floor * High speed Ethernet data basic service and Local community internet as part of owner pay HOA dues * Convenient neighborhood amenities include a community center, ball fields, sports parks, picnic ground, play areas, bike trains and wooded pathways * Whirlpool brand new appliances in stainless steel including gourmet-caliber cook top. Electric oven with easy-view extra-large oven window. Full-capacity built-in microwave * Quiet wash, multi-cycle built-in dishwasher. Slab granite counter tops and full back splash behind cook top * Culinary prep island with granite slab counter top. Counter top-illuminating, under cabinet fluorescent lighting, and more! Enjoy your beautiful home!