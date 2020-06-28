All apartments in Fullerton
1100 W Hill Avenue
1100 W Hill Avenue

1100 West Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 West Hill Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Don't miss out on this charming single story home with so many amenities and move-in ready! New paint and carpeting throughout. Beautiful wood floors and cozy fireplace for those chilly nights. Lots of love and care went into this home its a must see! Lots of natural light from custom blinds which lends an open feel yet still maintains plenty of privacy. 2 car attached garage as well as inside laundry hook ups. French Doors lead out from Master Suite into spacious backyard. Gardener included. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. Don't miss out on this gem! Call Jo Stepanenko to show (714) 524-7837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Hill Avenue have any available units?
1100 W Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1100 W Hill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1100 W Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1100 W Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 W Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1100 W Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 W Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
