1100 W Hill Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this charming single story home with so many amenities and move-in ready! New paint and carpeting throughout. Beautiful wood floors and cozy fireplace for those chilly nights. Lots of love and care went into this home its a must see! Lots of natural light from custom blinds which lends an open feel yet still maintains plenty of privacy. 2 car attached garage as well as inside laundry hook ups. French Doors lead out from Master Suite into spacious backyard. Gardener included. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. Don't miss out on this gem! Call Jo Stepanenko to show (714) 524-7837