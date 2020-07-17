All apartments in Fremont
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
621 Vesper Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

621 Vesper Ave

621 Vesper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

621 Vesper Avenue, Fremont, CA 94539
Warm Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/19/20 Amazing warm springs single family home for rent!! - Property Id: 311540

1. Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath single family house with great curb appeal in highly sought Warm springs neighborhood with top rated Fremont public schools.
2. Family/Kids friendly and Safe community featuring parks nearby
3. Close to south bay tech companies. Convenient access to 680/880/237 as well as easy access to San Francisco via BART
4. Features include Hardwood flooring, Blinds/curtains, Central AC & Heater. Ceiling fans in Living, Family and 4th bedroom. 2 Car garage with cabinets.
5. Kitchen Features plenty of cabinets, pantry and granite Counter top.
6. Appliances included in the rent - refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, RO System, Washer and Dryer.
7. Large backyard with Deck. Mature fruit trees.
9. No HOA.
10. Serious inquiries only, please! Deposit: $3675 and tenant pays all utilities - PG&E, Trash, Water. Available: 7/19/2020 onward.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311540
Property Id 311540

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Vesper Ave have any available units?
621 Vesper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Vesper Ave have?
Some of 621 Vesper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Vesper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
621 Vesper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Vesper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 621 Vesper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 621 Vesper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 621 Vesper Ave offers parking.
Does 621 Vesper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Vesper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Vesper Ave have a pool?
No, 621 Vesper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 621 Vesper Ave have accessible units?
No, 621 Vesper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Vesper Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Vesper Ave has units with dishwashers.
