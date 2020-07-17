621 Vesper Ave

Amenities

Available 07/19/20 Amazing warm springs single family home for rent!! - Property Id: 311540



1. Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath single family house with great curb appeal in highly sought Warm springs neighborhood with top rated Fremont public schools.

2. Family/Kids friendly and Safe community featuring parks nearby

3. Close to south bay tech companies. Convenient access to 680/880/237 as well as easy access to San Francisco via BART

4. Features include Hardwood flooring, Blinds/curtains, Central AC & Heater. Ceiling fans in Living, Family and 4th bedroom. 2 Car garage with cabinets.

5. Kitchen Features plenty of cabinets, pantry and granite Counter top.

6. Appliances included in the rent - refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, RO System, Washer and Dryer.

7. Large backyard with Deck. Mature fruit trees.

9. No HOA.

10. Serious inquiries only, please! Deposit: $3675 and tenant pays all utilities - PG&E, Trash, Water. Available: 7/19/2020 onward.

No Dogs Allowed



