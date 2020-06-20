All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

5408 Shattuck Avenue · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Ardenwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020

Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

Super sharp upgraded Gregory home located in Ardenwood. Great commuter home to the peninsula & minutes from Ardenwood Tech Park

- 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

- Approximately 2013 SQ FT of living space situated on a 3968 SQ FT lot

- Grand entry into an open floor plan

- Vaulted Ceiling, light, bright, & airy

- Large living room, formal dining, and private family room

- Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, and tile

- Big Master Bedroom & Master Bath with a double sink vanity, huge shower, & mirrored walk-in closet

- Newer carpet, tile, interior, and exterior paint

- Home equipped with washer & dryer, water softening system, and newer water heater

- 2 car garage with driveway

- Front yard maintenance included. Low backyard maintenance.

- Award-winning Forest Park Elementary School and park down the block (1-minute walk), short drive to Thornton Junior High and American High School

- Convenient access to freeways and shopping (880+Dumbarton Bridge)

- Close to Ardenwood Plaza including preschool, pizzeria, Indian & Chinese restaurants/ Indian grocery, hair salon, dry-cleaners

Tenant to pay for Water, Electricity & Garbage
1 Year or longer lease preferred but open to short-term lease
No Smoking
Pets Negotiable

(RLNE5829548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have any available units?
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have?
Some of 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does offer parking.
Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have a pool?
No, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have accessible units?
No, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue
Fremont, CA 94536
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter
Fremont, CA 94536
Aya
45147 Lopes Road
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity