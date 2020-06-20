5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

Amenities
UPGRADED in April-May 2020
Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.
Super sharp upgraded Gregory home located in Ardenwood. Great commuter home to the peninsula & minutes from Ardenwood Tech Park
- 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
- Approximately 2013 SQ FT of living space situated on a 3968 SQ FT lot
- Grand entry into an open floor plan
- Vaulted Ceiling, light, bright, & airy
- Large living room, formal dining, and private family room
- Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, and tile
- Big Master Bedroom & Master Bath with a double sink vanity, huge shower, & mirrored walk-in closet
- Newer carpet, tile, interior, and exterior paint
- Home equipped with washer & dryer, water softening system, and newer water heater
- 2 car garage with driveway
- Front yard maintenance included. Low backyard maintenance.
- Award-winning Forest Park Elementary School and park down the block (1-minute walk), short drive to Thornton Junior High and American High School
- Convenient access to freeways and shopping (880+Dumbarton Bridge)
- Close to Ardenwood Plaza including preschool, pizzeria, Indian & Chinese restaurants/ Indian grocery, hair salon, dry-cleaners
Tenant to pay for Water, Electricity & Garbage
1 Year or longer lease preferred but open to short-term lease
No Smoking
Pets Negotiable
(RLNE5829548)