5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555

UPGRADED in April-May 2020



Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.



Super sharp upgraded Gregory home located in Ardenwood. Great commuter home to the peninsula & minutes from Ardenwood Tech Park



- 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms



- Approximately 2013 SQ FT of living space situated on a 3968 SQ FT lot



- Grand entry into an open floor plan



- Vaulted Ceiling, light, bright, & airy



- Large living room, formal dining, and private family room



- Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry, and tile



- Big Master Bedroom & Master Bath with a double sink vanity, huge shower, & mirrored walk-in closet



- Newer carpet, tile, interior, and exterior paint



- Home equipped with washer & dryer, water softening system, and newer water heater



- 2 car garage with driveway



- Front yard maintenance included. Low backyard maintenance.



- Award-winning Forest Park Elementary School and park down the block (1-minute walk), short drive to Thornton Junior High and American High School



- Convenient access to freeways and shopping (880+Dumbarton Bridge)



- Close to Ardenwood Plaza including preschool, pizzeria, Indian & Chinese restaurants/ Indian grocery, hair salon, dry-cleaners



Tenant to pay for Water, Electricity & Garbage

1 Year or longer lease preferred but open to short-term lease

No Smoking

Pets Negotiable



