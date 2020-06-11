All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 39561 Ross Common.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
39561 Ross Common
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

39561 Ross Common

39561 Ross Common · (510) 972-3699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Sundale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

39561 Ross Common, Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit N/A · Avail. Jul 4

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.

Crossroads Village Apartments is across from the Fremont Hub shopping center (shops/restaurants and Tesla Supercharger Station across the street) We are also just blocks away from BART, and nearby Newark Mall, Fremont Central Park, the Civic Center Fremont Library, Interstate 680 and 880.

===1BR/1BA $2100 PER MONTH INCLUDE===
-Water, Gas & Garbage INCLUDED in monthly rent
-All Electric Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove)
-Private Patios/Balconies/Lots of storage
-Sparkling Community Swimming Pool & Spa
-Multiple Laundry Facilities On-site
-Children's Play Area
-Extra visitor parking spaces
-Assigned covered parking
-Courtesy Patrol Security

===OTHER TERM===
Renter insurance is required at lease agreement signing.
We will become a Non-Smoking Residential Community during 2020.
NO pets allowed with exception of service animal.

If you have any question, please call us at 510-972-3699 !
We would love the opportunity to show you the property!
Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39561 Ross Common have any available units?
39561 Ross Common has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 39561 Ross Common have?
Some of 39561 Ross Common's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39561 Ross Common currently offering any rent specials?
39561 Ross Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39561 Ross Common pet-friendly?
No, 39561 Ross Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 39561 Ross Common offer parking?
Yes, 39561 Ross Common does offer parking.
Does 39561 Ross Common have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39561 Ross Common does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39561 Ross Common have a pool?
Yes, 39561 Ross Common has a pool.
Does 39561 Ross Common have accessible units?
No, 39561 Ross Common does not have accessible units.
Does 39561 Ross Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39561 Ross Common has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 39561 Ross Common?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
Terra Fremont
1440 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94536
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity