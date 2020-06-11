39561 Ross Common

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub

PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.



Crossroads Village Apartments is across from the Fremont Hub shopping center (shops/restaurants and Tesla Supercharger Station across the street) We are also just blocks away from BART, and nearby Newark Mall, Fremont Central Park, the Civic Center Fremont Library, Interstate 680 and 880.



===1BR/1BA $2100 PER MONTH INCLUDE===

-Water, Gas & Garbage INCLUDED in monthly rent

-All Electric Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove)

-Private Patios/Balconies/Lots of storage

-Sparkling Community Swimming Pool & Spa

-Multiple Laundry Facilities On-site

-Children's Play Area

-Extra visitor parking spaces

-Assigned covered parking

-Courtesy Patrol Security



===OTHER TERM===

Renter insurance is required at lease agreement signing.

We will become a Non-Smoking Residential Community during 2020.

NO pets allowed with exception of service animal.



If you have any question, please call us at 510-972-3699 !

We would love the opportunity to show you the property!

Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday by appointment only