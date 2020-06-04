All apartments in Fremont
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y

39450 Albany Common · No Longer Available
Location

39450 Albany Common, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/20/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/20, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont. 2 beds and 2 baths with a great updated kitchen, newer carpeting throughout, patio, in unit laundry and more. Close to Fremont BART and Lake Elizabeth. Community pool and other amenities!

More photos coming

Home features:
- Two bedrooms, Two baths
- Updated kitchen (just 6 months ago!) with stainless steel appliances
- Central heat, wall AC unit in living room
- Custom paint
- Newer carpeting
- Peaceful patio off living room
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- 2 parking spaces plus plenty of guest parking.
- Walk to BART in 4 min with shortcut from complex

Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 7/20/20
- Rent $2,550/mo
- Security deposit: $3,000
- Tenants to pay for all utilities except water and garbage
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Pets considered with additional deposit ($400/pet, limits apply)
- Parking: 1 covered and one under-building spot. Plenty of parking for guests.

(RLNE5912706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have any available units?
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fremont, CA.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have?
Some of 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y currently offering any rent specials?
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y pet-friendly?
Yes, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y is pet friendly.
Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y offer parking?
Yes, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y offers parking.
Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have a pool?
Yes, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y has a pool.
Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have accessible units?
No, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y does not have accessible units.
Does 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y have units with dishwashers?
No, 39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y does not have units with dishwashers.
