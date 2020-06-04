Amenities

39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/20/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/20, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont. 2 beds and 2 baths with a great updated kitchen, newer carpeting throughout, patio, in unit laundry and more. Close to Fremont BART and Lake Elizabeth. Community pool and other amenities!



More photos coming



Home features:

- Two bedrooms, Two baths

- Updated kitchen (just 6 months ago!) with stainless steel appliances

- Central heat, wall AC unit in living room

- Custom paint

- Newer carpeting

- Peaceful patio off living room

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- 2 parking spaces plus plenty of guest parking.

- Walk to BART in 4 min with shortcut from complex



Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 7/20/20

- Rent $2,550/mo

- Security deposit: $3,000

- Tenants to pay for all utilities except water and garbage

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted on the premises.

- Pets considered with additional deposit ($400/pet, limits apply)

- Parking: 1 covered and one under-building spot. Plenty of parking for guests.



