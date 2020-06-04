Amenities
39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/20/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/20, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont. 2 beds and 2 baths with a great updated kitchen, newer carpeting throughout, patio, in unit laundry and more. Close to Fremont BART and Lake Elizabeth. Community pool and other amenities!
More photos coming
Home features:
- Two bedrooms, Two baths
- Updated kitchen (just 6 months ago!) with stainless steel appliances
- Central heat, wall AC unit in living room
- Custom paint
- Newer carpeting
- Peaceful patio off living room
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- 2 parking spaces plus plenty of guest parking.
- Walk to BART in 4 min with shortcut from complex
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 7/20/20
- Rent $2,550/mo
- Security deposit: $3,000
- Tenants to pay for all utilities except water and garbage
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted on the premises.
- Pets considered with additional deposit ($400/pet, limits apply)
- Parking: 1 covered and one under-building spot. Plenty of parking for guests.
(RLNE5912706)