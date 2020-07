Amenities

Beautiful 1B/1B condo in quiet luxury neighborhood - Property Id: 312193



This is a very well-maintained, move in ready 1bed/1bath condo in prestigious Parkmont Gardens neighborhood. Also, located within top Fremont school districts. This is a ground level unit with a private patio allowing for an alternate access path. One carport parking space. Community amenities include: swimming pool, club house and green belt area.



Very desirable location in the center of Fremont. Perfect for commuters and conveniently located near:

- BART

- Amtrak

- Alameda Creek Trail

- Quarry Lakes Regional

- Central park

- Shopping & dining at Fremont HUB

- hospitals and more!

Property Id 312193



No Pets Allowed



