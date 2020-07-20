All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated June 18 2019 at 8:59 AM

17203 Santa Suzanne St

17203 Santa Suzanne Street · No Longer Available
Location

17203 Santa Suzanne Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Pool Home , kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Microwave, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, Separate Dining, Tile Flooring, Ceiling Fan, Living Room with Engineered Wood Floors, Marble Fireplace With Mantle, Recessed Lights, 2 dual Panel Slider To Backyard, Plantation Shutters, Dual Master Bedrooms, Large upper Master Bedroom With Walk- In Closet, Plank Flooring, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Storage Closet, laundry Hook- Ups, A/C, Yard, Large Patio Area, Pool With pool Service Included, Walking Distance To Tamura Elementary, Near Park, Schools, And Shops.

Amenities

Storage Closet
Breakfast Bar
Double Enclosed Garage With Opener
Dual Master Bedrooms
Fireplace With Mantel
Granite Counter Tops
A/C
Kitchen With Stove
Large Yard
Laundry Hook-Ups
Microwave
Patio
Plantation Shutters
Recess Lightning
Separate Dining
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Flooring
Wood Floors
Ceiling Fan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have any available units?
17203 Santa Suzanne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have?
Some of 17203 Santa Suzanne St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17203 Santa Suzanne St currently offering any rent specials?
17203 Santa Suzanne St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17203 Santa Suzanne St pet-friendly?
No, 17203 Santa Suzanne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St offer parking?
Yes, 17203 Santa Suzanne St offers parking.
Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17203 Santa Suzanne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have a pool?
Yes, 17203 Santa Suzanne St has a pool.
Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have accessible units?
No, 17203 Santa Suzanne St does not have accessible units.
Does 17203 Santa Suzanne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17203 Santa Suzanne St does not have units with dishwashers.
