Apartment List
/
CA
/
fountain valley
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fountain Valley
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
16035 Mount Pico Court
16035 Mount Pico Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1656 sqft
Welcome Home! This well appointed end unit, 3 bedroom town home has it all! The kitchen features white cabinetry with lots of storage space, granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17553 Water Garden Court
17553 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1302 sqft
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18174 Mesa Verde Court
18174 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1144 sqft
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South is truly a "cream puff".

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18134 Sand Dunes Court
18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1536 sqft
MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community. With its beautiful wood floors you will proudly welcome your guest into a spacious and inviting living room.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
10923 Slater Avenue
10923 Slater Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Just Listed for "Lease"... This Home is Located in The popular Green Valley neighborhood of Fountain Valley. It Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Approximately 1,280 Sq.Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newland
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Adams
19787 Kingswood Lane
19787 Kingswood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
2 Bedroom - 1-1/2 Bath Spotless Home. Wood Laminate Flooring In The Living Area And Kitchen, Carpet On The Stairs And Bedrooms. Fresh Paint. Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Shutters, Newer Fixtures And A Beautiful Fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
20 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,333
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Santa Anita Park
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,880
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
54 Units Available
South Coast Metro
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,131
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,246
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,016
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
3 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
54 Units Available
South Coast
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
997 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with gated entry, three lighted tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature enclosed garages, large individual balconies, and private yards in some homes.

July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fountain Valley rents declined significantly over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,836 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fountain Valley, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,359 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain Valley 3 BedroomsFountain Valley Apartments under $1,800Fountain Valley Apartments with Balcony
    Fountain Valley Apartments with GarageFountain Valley Apartments with GymFountain Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
    Fountain Valley Apartments with PoolFountain Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Valley Cheap PlacesFountain Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Valley Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
    Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
    Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
    University of California-Irvine