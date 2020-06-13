195 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fountain Valley
21 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
6 Units Available
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2217 sqft
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467 Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11600 Warner Avenue #541
11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1005 sqft
11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18134 Sand Dunes Ct
18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1536 sqft
3 bed 3 bath spacious condo 18134 Sand Dunes Ct Fountain Valley - MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11754 Azalea Ave
11754 Azalea Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1344 sqft
You will fall in love with this home! Nestled in a quite neighborhood in Fountain Valley. This house is cozy and it feels like home the moment you walk in. It has new carpet in the livingroom and bedrooms. Enjoy light, bright and good size bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams
1 Unit Available
9602 Pettswood Drive
9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1174 sqft
9602 Pettswood Drive Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * Newly Renovated End Unit * Premium

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19272 Hickory Lane
19272 Hickory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1812 sqft
19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1624 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE
19905 Derbyshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Oak View
1 Unit Available
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
City Guide for Fountain Valley, CA

Though it has only been an incorporated city for a little over 50 years, Fountain Valley is a small city with a big heart. How small you ask? About nine square miles small. But don’t worry, there is plenty to do in this cozy California town. The town motto, “A nice place to live,” fits Fountain Valley to a tee. Located in California’s Orange County, Fountain Valley is minutes from Huntington Beach, tourist attractions (Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland) and Newport Beach. This middle-class be...

Having trouble with Craigslist Fountain Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fountain Valley, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountain Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

