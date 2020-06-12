143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA

Apartment List
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
17698 Oak St
17698 Oak Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4Bed+Bonus+3 Bath House - Property Id: 272467 Excellent location and walking distance to Fountain Valley high school, Fulton middle school, and Tamura elementary school.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18134 Sand Dunes Ct
18134 Sand Dunes Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1536 sqft
3 bed 3 bath spacious condo 18134 Sand Dunes Ct Fountain Valley - MUST SEE 3 bed 3 bath condo located in the most desirable Tiburon South community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16207 Mount Lowe Circle
16207 Mount Lowe Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
Beautiful remodeled house by Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The first floor is spacious with Living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, Master Bedroom with double closet, two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11754 Azalea Ave
11754 Azalea Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1344 sqft
You will fall in love with this home! Nestled in a quite neighborhood in Fountain Valley. This house is cozy and it feels like home the moment you walk in. It has new carpet in the livingroom and bedrooms. Enjoy light, bright and good size bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16126 Shasta Street
16126 Shasta Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1332 sqft
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home in Fountain Valley available for lease July 1st. This lovely home was completely renovated from the studs-up in 2010. Bamboo flooring throughout. Designer tile in the baths accompanied by crushed-marble topped vanities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
10723 El Silbido Avenue
10723 El Silbido Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1455 sqft
Located in Green Valley neighborhood,. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home features 1,400 square feet of livable space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
10920 San Leon Avenue
10920 San Leon Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1520 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in the Green Valley Community located in Fountain Valley. This beautiful home includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms and Approx, 1520 sqft living space. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pools, park, and clubhouse.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18893 Santa Isadora Street
18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2016 sqft
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis).

1 of 28

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18642 Redwood Street
18642 Redwood Street, Fountain Valley, CA
*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features.

1 of 15

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18762 LISTER LANE
18762 Lister Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Amazing Custom 3 Bedroom Pool & Spa Home on Corner Lot - This is a Beautifully Re-Modeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath on a Corner Lot with a Pool and Spa.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1811 Iowa St
1811 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1457 sqft
1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19272 Hickory Lane
19272 Hickory Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1812 sqft
19272 Hickory Lane Available 07/01/20 A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story House, - A Must See! 3 or 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8762 Garfield Ave
8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach. There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams
1 Unit Available
19905 DERBYSHIRE LANE
19905 Derbyshire Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Attached Townhouse - Village Town Homes: 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Newland
1 Unit Available
8361 Edam Circle
8361 Edam Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Newland
1 Unit Available
17681 Van Buren
17681 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1100 sqft
Huntington Beach 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs (end unit) condo/apartment is available to lease now! Completely remodeled and CLEAN!!! Open floor plan, bright and lovely kitchen with recessed lights, balcony off the dining area, brand new

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19612 Topeka Lane
19612 Topeka Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1530 sqft
This perfect home has it all - location, style, beautiful landscaping and pride of ownership.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8105 Surfline Drive
8105 Surfline Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1734 sqft
Come and see this beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with attached two car garage located in the heart of Huntington Beach! This wonderful home is located in the most admired and peaceful gated community of Seawind Cove.

June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fountain Valley rents decline sharply over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,371 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fountain Valley, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Fountain Valley.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

