Last updated June 12 2020

132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Fountain Valley
20 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Fountain Valley
16 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
11600 Warner Avenue #541
11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1005 sqft
11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
18667 San Marcos Street
18667 San Marcos Street, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1202 sqft
Two Story Townhome featuring Plush Carpet, Newer Interior Paint, Dishwasher, Range, Upgraded Bathrooms. All Hard Surface Tile on First Level and Large Walk-In Master Bedroom Closet. Two Car Shared Garage PLUS Spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16258 San Jacinto Street A
16258 San Jacinto Street, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
800 sqft
Beautiful ADU unit built 2020 features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The unit is located close to church, freeways, shopping center situated in a quiet and nice neighborhood. Rent includes water. Must see to appreciate!
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westminster
6 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Washington
32 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Adams
1 Unit Available
9602 Pettswood Drive
9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1174 sqft
9602 Pettswood Drive Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * Newly Renovated End Unit * Premium

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
16675 Arbor Circle, Unit 34C
16675 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Sunny and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Townhouse - Large Living Room/Dining Room Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances 2 Bedrooms, Master has walk-in closet 1 Bathroom Shared Garage Common area Pool/Spa New Paint Newer

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newland
1 Unit Available
17641 Sergio Circle #204
17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
897 sqft
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Oak View
1 Unit Available
17972 Baron Circle
17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Oak View
1 Unit Available
7812 Mandrell Drive
7812 Mandrell Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Nice 2bed/2bath apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Huntington Beach. Updated kitchen with lovely cabinets, granite countertops, and stove/oven. Tile flooring throughout the unit. Wall heater inside the unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
16623 Arbor Circle
16623 Arbor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
835 sqft
Lovely ground level Condo in the peaceful Harbor Gardens community. No one above or below you! This home has two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a shared 2 car garage. There are also two extra sheds for storage and a community laundry facility.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
130 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Central Costa Mesa
90 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
40 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,796
1250 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Yorktown
20 Units Available
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
8 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.

June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fountain Valley Rent Report. Fountain Valley rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fountain Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fountain Valley rents decline sharply over the past month

Fountain Valley rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fountain Valley stand at $1,845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,371 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fountain Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Fountain Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fountain Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fountain Valley, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fountain Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fountain Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $2,371 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% decline in Fountain Valley.
    • While rents in Fountain Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fountain Valley than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fountain Valley is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

