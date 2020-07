Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub online portal

Grande Apartment Homes in Fountain Valley, CA is conveniently located near FWY 405 and shopping centers. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments feature dishwashers, microwaves, and ceiling fans in living room and bedroom. Our community also includes a sparkling pool, laundry facilities, BBQ area, and lots more.Call our office for a tour or just drop by and one of our professionals will help you.