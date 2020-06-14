162 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fountain Valley
19 Units Available
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Washington
14 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westminster
4 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
31 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
$
Garfield
25 Units Available
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19132 Magnolia St.
19132 Magnolia Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MUST SEE* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114638 Beachwood Village Apartments 19132 Magnolia St.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain Valley
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Santa Anita Park
55 Units Available
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,840
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1048 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Costa Mesa
14 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1172 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Armstrong
21 Units Available
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1114 sqft
Spacious apartments with private yards and central air and heat. Community features gorgeous walkways and streams, a basketball court, and saunas. Near shopping at South Coast Plaza. Easy access to I-405.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
46 Units Available
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,387
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$2,056
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,262
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Anaheim Resort
2 Units Available
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
921 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Orange County, Harbor Cliff is the perfect community to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
City Guide for Fountain Valley, CA

Though it has only been an incorporated city for a little over 50 years, Fountain Valley is a small city with a big heart. How small you ask? About nine square miles small. But don’t worry, there is plenty to do in this cozy California town. The town motto, “A nice place to live,” fits Fountain Valley to a tee. Located in California’s Orange County, Fountain Valley is minutes from Huntington Beach, tourist attractions (Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland) and Newport Beach. This middle-class be...

Having trouble with Craigslist Fountain Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fountain Valley, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fountain Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

