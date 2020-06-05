Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!



At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!



Join us at Corte Bella Apartments for a supreme living experience! Located in Fountain Valley, CA, our rental community offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments to suit your lifestyle, and resort-style amenities to help you unwind after a long day.



Step onto our pet-friendly premises and start your mini-vacation. The inviting pool is perfect for a refreshing swim under the hot California sun, while the cozy outdoor fireplace and the BBQ area are the best places to hang out with friends and family. The indoor fitness center has everything you need for your favorite workout routine, as it comes with modern equipment, from yoga balls to treadmills. Plus, the private garages and laundry facilities sweep daily nuisances away. Go ahead and check out our photos for more details.