All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like Corte Bella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
Corte Bella
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Corte Bella

Open Now until 6pm
9580 El Rey Ave · (714) 909-2943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-21 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 08-03 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 08-07 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-24 · Avail. now

$2,113

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 03-18 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 08-06 · Avail. now

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corte Bella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!

At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

Join us at Corte Bella Apartments for a supreme living experience! Located in Fountain Valley, CA, our rental community offers newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments to suit your lifestyle, and resort-style amenities to help you unwind after a long day.

Step onto our pet-friendly premises and start your mini-vacation. The inviting pool is perfect for a refreshing swim under the hot California sun, while the cozy outdoor fireplace and the BBQ area are the best places to hang out with friends and family. The indoor fitness center has everything you need for your favorite workout routine, as it comes with modern equipment, from yoga balls to treadmills. Plus, the private garages and laundry facilities sweep daily nuisances away. Go ahead and check out our photos for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corte Bella have any available units?
Corte Bella has 15 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Corte Bella have?
Some of Corte Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corte Bella currently offering any rent specials?
Corte Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corte Bella pet-friendly?
Yes, Corte Bella is pet friendly.
Does Corte Bella offer parking?
Yes, Corte Bella offers parking.
Does Corte Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Corte Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Corte Bella have a pool?
Yes, Corte Bella has a pool.
Does Corte Bella have accessible units?
No, Corte Bella does not have accessible units.
Does Corte Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corte Bella has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Corte Bella?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pool
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity