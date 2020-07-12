Apartment List
249 Apartments for rent in Fountain Valley, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountain Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
970 sqft
Community sits on the edge of a golf course and park, close to the San Diego Freeway. Landscaped courtyard, communal pool and gym. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom units include granite counters and air conditioning.




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Valley
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
899 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.




Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.



Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
16035 Mount Pico Court
16035 Mount Pico Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1656 sqft
Welcome Home! This well appointed end unit, 3 bedroom town home has it all! The kitchen features white cabinetry with lots of storage space, granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17731 Fremont St.
17731 Fremont Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1738 sqft
Fountain Valley 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house. Large yard - 17331 Fremont Street Fountain Valley, CA. 92708 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. Corner lot. Large yard, great for entertaining. Patio. New vinyl flooring throughout.



Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17553 Water Garden Court
17553 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1302 sqft
Excellent condition, end/corner unit located in Solana Walk gated community including a pool and barbeque area, completed in 2013.



Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
17099 Greenleaf Street
17099 Greenleaf Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2080 sqft
Spacious, single level home, located on a beautiful and private corner lot! Every once in a while, a very special home becomes available for lease. Sometimes, a home in an extra special neighborhood comes up. This house has both.



Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18174 Mesa Verde Court
18174 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1144 sqft
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South is truly a "cream puff".



Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18893 Santa Isadora Street
18893 Santa Isadora Street, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2016 sqft
HURRY To This SINGLE STORY Upgraded Turnkey Detached Single Family Residence In Stratford Park I Located In A Most HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOL ZONE!! (And The Owner Will Even Consider Pets On Case By Case Basis).



Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
18642 Redwood Street
18642 Redwood Street, Fountain Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1461 sqft
*COMING SOON* Remodeled Fountain Valley Home With Giant Yard - This beautiful single level home has incredible upgrades and features.



Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:



Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley
10923 Slater Avenue
10923 Slater Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Just Listed for "Lease"... This Home is Located in The popular Green Valley neighborhood of Fountain Valley. It Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Approximately 1,280 Sq.Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain Valley




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.




Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.




Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.




Last updated May 5 at 08:06pm
25 Units Available
Garfield
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,967
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
1061 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1105 sqft
Located in the heart of vibrant Huntington Beach, within walking distance of parks, shopping and dining. Recently renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances. Pool and 24-hour gym.



Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oak View
7762 Liberty Dr.
7762 Liberty Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2500 sqft
BRAND NEW CUSTOM-BUILT LUXURY 2020 CONSTRUCTION! - 3-bed 2.5 bath super spacious property approximately 2,000 square ft. (4 miles from the beach) unit with a 2 car garage and brand new appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher).



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10412 Mauretania Circle
10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1350 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage.



Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
1828 Samar Drive
1828 Samar Drive, Costa Mesa, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2747 sqft
Coming soon, beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home in the inner loop of Mesa Verde.



Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8542 Windlass Drive
8542 Windlass Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2199 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 3 car garage. Large floorplan includes 2 living rooms, large dining room, open kitchen and fireplace in main living room.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newland
17682 Cameron A
17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348 Excellent location.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mesa Verde
3151 Barbados Place
3151 Barbados Place, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1550 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath In Costa Mesa! Call Today - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms over 1500 sqft with Tile floors, Newer heat and air conditioning, newer water heater, newer paint in and out, ceiling fans in all rooms, plus a whole house fan for
City Guide for Fountain Valley, CA

Though it has only been an incorporated city for a little over 50 years, Fountain Valley is a small city with a big heart. How small you ask? About nine square miles small. But don’t worry, there is plenty to do in this cozy California town. The town motto, “A nice place to live,” fits Fountain Valley to a tee. Located in California’s Orange County, Fountain Valley is minutes from Huntington Beach, tourist attractions (Knotts Berry Farm and Disneyland) and Newport Beach. This middle-class be...

Having trouble with Craigslist Fountain Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Fountain Valley is all a matter of taste. Are you an ocean lover? Check out the south side, where you can find great apartment living with reserved parking, spas and some smashing views of the Pacific. More of a mainland lover? Search the living options on the north side, which is bordered by Mile Square and offers some nice larger homes and newer apartment buildings that often feature pools, access to local parks, private yards and friendly demeanor towards pets. Overall, the area is safe, a great spot for families, has a very low crime rate and contains a plethora of apartment complexes with gated access.

Another hotly sought after area is Green Valley, one of the oldest and best maintained neighborhoods in Fountain Valley. Residents not only love it for its great elementary school, but for its parks (surprised?) and charming single family and apartment homes, as well. Brookhurst Ave. is the main street for all of your shopping and dining needs. Here you’ll find old ranch style homes mixed in with stores, eateries and a whole slew of entertainment options.

As for different cultures and diversity, the city has a large Vietnamese population and even has an area referred to as “Little Saigon,” which is filled with some great food and shopping. Residents spend many a weekend here and hardly ever leave with an empty stomach.

Fountain Valley is located in the heart of the OC and is chock-full of proud residents who’ll be the first to tell you exactly why it’s such a nice place to live. It may the location, it may be the schools, or it may even be the oh-so-quiet suburban living, but whatever the reason, those who live here aren’t itching to leave anytime soon. Peaceful neighborhoods moving at a good pace are what Fountain Valley is made of, and we sure hope you find just the spot to settle into. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fountain Valley, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountain Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

